2 women die in crashes, man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas this weekend

Two women died in separate crashes and a man was killed after being stabbed in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

Man dies after being stabbed in the east valley

Early Saturday morning, a man in the east valley died shortly after being found with stab wounds near a walking trail by Metropolitan Police Department officers.

On Sunday morning, a woman died after a crash on the 215 Beltway eastbound near Jones Boulevard. Two others were injured in the crash and taken to area hospital, according to Nevada State Police.

A person also suffered life-threatening injuries after being intentionally struck by a vehicle near downtown Las Vegas Friday evening.

A 25-year-old pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle early Memorial Day morning in a suspected DUI crash in the southwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Metro data also shows that 71 people people have died in fatal collisions so far this year.

