Homicides

2 women die in crashes, man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas this weekend

May 27, 2024 - 10:44 am
 

Two women died in separate crashes and a man was killed after being stabbed in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

Early Saturday morning, a man in the east valley died shortly after being found with stab wounds near a walking trail by Metropolitan Police Department officers.

On Sunday morning, a woman died after a crash on the 215 Beltway eastbound near Jones Boulevard. Two others were injured in the crash and taken to area hospital, according to Nevada State Police.

A person also suffered life-threatening injuries after being intentionally struck by a vehicle near downtown Las Vegas Friday evening.

A 25-year-old pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle early Memorial Day morning in a suspected DUI crash in the southwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Metro data also shows that 71 people people have died in fatal collisions so far this year.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

