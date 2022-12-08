2nd arrest made after remains found in barrel

A second person was arrested Wednesday in connection with human remains found in a barrel in southeast Las Vegas.

Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested and charged with murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., 39, according to jail records.

Enriquez’ remains were found on Nov. 29 near Palm Street and East Quail Avenue. Police said he was reported missing Nov. 3.

Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested and booked on a murder charge last week in connection with the death.

Police declined to provide more information on the case, citing an open investigation.

Hudson pleaded guilty to theft in 2020 and was sentenced to six months of probation. She was booked on drug possession charges in 2018 and 2021 but prosecutors dropped both cases.

She is being held without bail.

