2nd arrest made in fatal August shooting

A second man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in August left a 22-year-old man dead.

Randy Ramsey (LVMPD)

A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in August that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Randy Ramsey, 28, was arrested Feb. 2 and faces a murder and conspiracy charge in the death of Joseph Harrison, 22, according to jail records. Moufassa Haulcy, 26, is also charged in Harrison’s killing.

Haulcy and Harrison were involved in a quarrel on Aug. 22, according to an arrest warrant.

A witness told police that the two initially got into a fistfight. Haulcy pointed a gun at Harrison, the witness said, before Harrison told him “to put down the gun and to fight.”

Haulcy then shot Harrison, the warrant stated, before more shots were fired after a brief pause. It wasn’t clear if Haulcy or Ramsey had fired the second set of shots.

Later, other witnesses said they saw two people running away after Harrison was shot.

Haulcy showed up at Las Vegas police headquarters on Aug. 23 to give a statement and was arrested shortly after. Police later identified Ramsey as the second person who had shot Harrison, and an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 1. Both Haulcy and Ramsey were in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday.

Ramsey has a court appearance set for Thursday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.