2nd suspect in fatal Las Vegas shooting arrested in California

Lashawn Hicks faces one count of murder and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

A man was arrested in California in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in central Las Vegas, authorities said Friday.

Lashawn Hick, 24, was arrested Wednesday in San Bernardino County in connection with the Feb. 26 killing of 33-year-old Rosemarie Abeita. He faces one count of murder, and as of Friday morning was awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Abeita was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the stairwell of an apartment complex on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Sakoya James, 39, was charged on March 8 with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting. Court records showed she is being held without bail and expected to appear in court April 6.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.