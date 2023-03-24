48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

2nd suspect in fatal Las Vegas shooting arrested in California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2023 - 7:42 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A man was arrested in California in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in central Las Vegas, authorities said Friday.

Lashawn Hick, 24, was arrested Wednesday in San Bernardino County in connection with the Feb. 26 killing of 33-year-old Rosemarie Abeita. He faces one count of murder, and as of Friday morning was awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Abeita was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the stairwell of an apartment complex on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Sakoya James, 39, was charged on March 8 with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting. Court records showed she is being held without bail and expected to appear in court April 6.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
2
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
3
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
4
Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal in child sex case
Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal in child sex case
5
Gene Simmons’ Henderson estate sells for $11M
Gene Simmons’ Henderson estate sells for $11M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Woman arrested in connection with central Las Vegas homicide
Woman arrested in connection with central Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in fatal Las Vegas shooting
Man arrested in fatal Las Vegas shooting
2 minors arrested in connection with northeast Las Vegas homicide
2 minors arrested in connection with northeast Las Vegas homicide
3 fatally shot across Las Vegas Valley ID’d
3 fatally shot across Las Vegas Valley ID’d
Man jailed in 2 Las Vegas killings
Man jailed in 2 Las Vegas killings
Suspect in 2 Las Vegas killings could face death penalty
Suspect in 2 Las Vegas killings could face death penalty