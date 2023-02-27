56°F
Homicides

4 slain in Las Vegas in 16-hour span, police say

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 11:27 am
 
Updated February 27, 2023 - 4:01 pm
The shooting death of a woman in a west Las Vegas Valley neighborhood on Monday morning was the most recent slaying in what was a violent Sunday night and Monday morning across the region.

Four people were killed across the Las Vegas area in about a 16-hour span, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The grim total includes:

  • At about 5 p.m. Sunday, a man was stabbed to death on an RTC bus in the 3500 block of Paradise Road, near the Strip.
  • At about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responding to a report of a shooting found a woman dead in an apartment complex on East Twain Avenue near South University Center Drive, near UNLV.
  • At about 2 a.m Monday, police found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound after a report of a shooting near Sunrise Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard in the city’s east end.
  • Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, a woman was shot dead on Venus Lake Court, near Blue Diamond and South Fort Apache roads, in the Mountain’s Edge neighborhood.

The Clark County coroner’s office hadn’t yet released the identities of any of those victims on Monday, but a woman who said she was the mother of the stabbing victim on the bus identified him as Dominique Lucas, 30, of Las Vegas.

Also in that killing, police arrested Aaron Cole, 59, at the scene.

Cole, who had been released on bail two days earlier on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records, was booked on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

Police said Cole and the victim had been in a fight before the stabbing, which happened inside the RTC bus, police said.

Across town at the scene of the Monday slaying, Lt. Jason Johansson of Metro’s homicide section told reporters that officers were dispatched to a home in the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court to find a woman in her late 40s on the ground who had been shot.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Johansson said the victim arrived at her home, and that her killer was parked in a car nearby. The person in the car then got out. A brief quarrel ensued, and shots were fired.

The suspect, who was wearing all dark clothing, then drove off in the car, which was a four-door sedan, Johansson said.

A motive for the killing wasn’t known, and it wasn’t clear if the slaying was a domestic violence issue, but it didn’t appear to be random, Johansson said.

Metro police is urging anyone with any information about any of the killings to call or email the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

