106°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

3 arrested in shooting death of teen in central Las Vegas

Doir Jenkins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Doir Jenkins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Eric Adams (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police: North Las Vegas gunman who killed 5 took ex-girlfriend hostage
5 killed in NLV shooting spree mourned in vigil: ‘May they all rest in peace’ — PHOTOS
Paul Herrera (Metropolitan Police Department)
Laughlin man arrested in girlfriend’s shooting death
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop ic ...
‘More questions than answers’: Judge declines release of suspect in Tupac killing
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 2:29 pm
 

Three people have been arrested in connection with the May shooting death of a teen outside a residence in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says that at approximately 10:45 a.m. on May 11, Metro dispatch received reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way.

Arriving officers located a teenager, later identified by the coroner’s office as Jovan Wright Bullock, 16, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the boy to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters at the scene that Bullock was in front of his house when he was approached by his alleged shooter with whom he exchanged words, the Review-Journal reported previously.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police said three suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting. Police identified the suspects Doir Jenkins, 18, and two male juveniles, ages 17 and 14.

According to the department, Jenkins and the 17-year-old juvenile were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit murder.

The 14-year-old juvenile was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on the same charges, according to Metro.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man faces murder charge in October killing
recommend 2
Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley
recommend 3
2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home
recommend 4
Man on death row for killing Las Vegas girl dies in prison
recommend 5
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill man who raised gun toward officers
recommend 6
Man, woman arrested in shooting deaths of 2 in southeast valley