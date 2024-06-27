3 arrested in shooting death of teen in central Las Vegas

Three people have been arrested in connection with the May shooting death of a teen outside a residence in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

5 killed in NLV shooting spree mourned in vigil: ‘May they all rest in peace’ — PHOTOS

Three people have been arrested in connection with the May shooting death of a teen outside a residence in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says that at approximately 10:45 a.m. on May 11, Metro dispatch received reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way.

Arriving officers located a teenager, later identified by the coroner’s office as Jovan Wright Bullock, 16, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the boy to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters at the scene that Bullock was in front of his house when he was approached by his alleged shooter with whom he exchanged words, the Review-Journal reported previously.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police said three suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting. Police identified the suspects Doir Jenkins, 18, and two male juveniles, ages 17 and 14.

According to the department, Jenkins and the 17-year-old juvenile were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit murder.

The 14-year-old juvenile was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on the same charges, according to Metro.