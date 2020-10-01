3 in custody in connection with 2 killings in Chloride, Arizona

Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection with two killings earlier this week in Chloride, Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Dustyn Wade Walsh, 19, Johnny Ford Parsons, 20, and Tyler Susanne Reed, 19, have been booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

All three are from Golden Valley, Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called Monday night to a home on Palo Verde Drive near the town of Chloride where Bryan Drake, 57, and Robin Hammontree, 61, were found dead.

