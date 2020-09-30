Homicide investigation underway in old mining town in northern Arizona

Police are investigating a double homicide in the old mining town of Chloride in northern Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a double homicide in the old mining town of Chloride in northern Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called Monday night to a home on Palo Verde Drive near the town of Chloride where two adults were found dead, according to a statement Tuesday from the sheriff’s office.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide and the identity of the two people will be released pending notification of kin.

Chloride is 77 miles southeast of Henderson and sits parallel to Searchlight across the Colorado River. The town is considered the oldest continuously inhabited mining town and once had 75 working mines and 2,000 people, according to the local historical society. Now, 270 residents call Chloride home.

Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to call Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.