Homicides

3 people found dead at northwest Las Vegas Valley apartment

By Mike Shoro and Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2018 - 1:22 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2018 - 6:11 pm

Three people are dead after what Las Vegas police are calling a double homicide-suicide Monday in the northwest valley.

Investigators think a man fatally shot a woman and another man before turning a gun on himself in an apartment complex near North Buffalo Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters.

About 11:30 a.m., paramedics notified police of a man’s body outside an apartment in the 2100 block of Echo Bay, and officers discovered two more bodies in the apartment, a woman’s on the floor near a bedroom and a man’s on a couch.

The man on the couch had a rifle in his lap and an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Spencer said.

“I’m confident that the person who committed the crime is the person sitting on the sofa with the rifle,” Spencer said.

A person walking through the complex found a man lying near the doorway of an apartment and called 911. Paramedics determined that the man had been shot and called Metro.

Police noticed a rifle casing next to the man’s body and knocked on the nearby apartment door to see whether he had a connection to the apartment. After minutes of knocking without a response, officers kicked a hole in the door while trying to kick it down, Spencer said.

“At that point, they looked through the door and they noticed that there were two more people deceased inside the apartment,” Spencer said.

Neighbors told police that the woman and the man found near the doorway may have lived at the apartment. A motive wasn’t clear early in the investigation, Spencer said, but detectives were examining the possibility of a relationship aspect.

Spencer said it wasn’t clear whether the man in the doorway had been shot there, but it appeared that the rifle had been fired there because of the casing next to his body.

Further details were limited, Spencer said, as investigators were waiting on a search warrant to enter the apartment.

“Looking in from the outside, there doesn’t appear to be (signs of) a struggle that we can see at this point,” Spencer said.

The deaths of the man outside the apartment and the woman represent the 126th and 127th homicides investigated by Metro this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identities of the deceased, as well as their causes and manners of death, after their families are notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
Robbery suspects apprehended
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. The incident began when a person was robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn. Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second into a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street. Police surrounded the neighborhood and the suspects were apprehended. It looked like one police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspects' car. One woman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 01:04
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser gives update of officer-involved shooting
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser provides an update about an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue in the northeast Las Vegas on Thursday. A robbery suspect was shot and killed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More in Homicides
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Homicides Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like