3 sentenced in fatal beating of homeless man in Las Vegas

A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday sentenced a woman, her son and husband to prison for their roles in the fatal beating of a homeless man.

Pakulani Elizabeth Makuakane, 45 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

District Judge Douglas Herndon ordered Pakulani Elizabeth Makuakane, 45, who pleaded guilty in August to battery with use of a deadly weapon, to serve four to 10 years behind bars.

Her 20-year-old son, Aaron Makuakane, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for one count of second-degree murder, while her 53-year-old husband, Fili Fagaima, was sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon. Authorities said the two men used a pipe to fatally beat 31-year-old Sean Witkowski in December 2016.

Witkowski was found with serious head injuries at a 7-Eleven at East Twain Avenue and Swenson Street. His girlfriend told police the two had been gambling at the convenience store. Pakulani Makuakane told the the couple to leave, then called her husband. She told police that Witkowski had threatened her.

