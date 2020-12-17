40°F
Homicides

3-year-old boy shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2020 - 9:05 pm
 
Updated December 16, 2020 - 10:51 pm
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called at 7:06 p.m. to the Pacific Legends Apartments after a woman called to report the toddler had been shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta.

Investigators believe a group of adults, including the child’s father, were standing in the parking lot of the apartment complex, and one of the men “was manipulating a firearm” when it went off, Valenta said.

“We go on too many of these each year,” he said. “People need to take much better care of their firearms.”

The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died. No one has been arrested in connection with the child’s death yet, but officers were still investigating as of 11 p.m., Valenta said.

“Any shooting is tragic but to look in the face of a 3-year-old as I just did, it doesn’t get much worse than that,” he said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

