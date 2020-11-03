4 dead, 1 hurt in police shooting in Henderson

Four people are dead and another is injured following a shooting involving police on Tuesday morning in Henderson, police said.

About 11 a.m., a 911 caller at 1445 Stonelake Cove Avenue, an apartment complex near Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway, reported hearing gunfire and seeing “someone with a possible gunshot wound in a nearby doorway,” Henderson Police Department Capt. Jason Kuzik said.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police also found a “possible suspect” in a nearby car, Kuzik said.

“Officers attempted to contact this individual and this contact resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” he said.

Kuzik said five people were “involved in this incident,” and four have died, including the “possible suspect” shot at by police. The condition of the injured person was unclear on Tuesday afternoon.

It was also unclear how many people police shot at, or if the man identified as a “possible suspect” was injured prior to police arrival.

Kuzik said further information was not immediately available, but the department planned to release a statement by Tuesday evening.

The nearby Somerset Academy Stephanie Campus, a K-8 charter school, sent an email to parents saying the school “was placed under a soft lockdown by Henderson police due to some activity in the area.”

“Our staff followed our emergency protocols and all staff and students attending Champions are safe,” the email read. Champions is an after-school program.

