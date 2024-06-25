5 dead in North Las Vegas; Police give update on suspect

Five people were found shot and killed late Monday night in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Casa Norte Drive on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Peter Breen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said Tuesday they located a 57-year-old man after five people were found dead and a 13-year-old girl was found critically wounded in shootings in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said two women, one in her 40s and one in her 50s, were found shot and killed just after 10 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive. A 13-year-old girl found with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Inside a nearby apartment, investigators later found three more shot dead: two women and one man, all in their 20s, police said.

Authorities identified Eric Adams as a suspect in the killings, saying in a Tuesday morning news release that he “has been located and is no longer a threat to the community.”

Late Tuesday morning, two coroner vans and several police vehicles, including a mobile command center van, were parked at at Craig Ranch Villas, 370 Casa Norte Drive. Police had closed a section of the complex with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.