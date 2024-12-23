62°F
81-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in south Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2024 - 9:07 am
 

An 81-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Sunday afternoon in the south valley.

The incident occurred just before 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Pebble Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from an apparent stab wound inside of an apartment, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, Las Vegas homicide detectives learned that the victim was inside of the apartment with 81-year-old Juan Garcia-Hernandez.

Police say a verbal altercation took place between the victim and Garcia-Hernandez, during which, authorities say the victim was stabbed.

Garcia-Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

