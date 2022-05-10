Apparent murder-suicide identities in Henderson released

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man and a woman who were killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Henderson last month.

William Moore, 70, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide. Lynne Schaefer, 60, died of a gunshot wound of the head, and her death was ruled a homicide. Both were Henderson residents.

The pair were found on April 28 when officers were conducting a welfare check 6:35 a.m. at the 400 block of Hunter Drive, near East Sunset Road and Boulder Highway, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Police did not release any additional information about the deaths.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

