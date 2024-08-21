Arrest made in central valley killing

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death this month in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Anthony Rollans, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Palos Verdes Street, near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive, around 3:45 a.m. Aug. 12 after receiving a 911 call about gunfire and a shooting victim in the area, according to Metro Lt. Robert Price.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as David Jervis, 44, slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the middle of the road in the 400 block of Calcaterra Circle. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, and officers tried to save his life before he was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Price said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

