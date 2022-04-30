69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
draft fan
Draft 2022
Homicides

Arrest made in daylight homicide at busy intersection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2022 - 8:07 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near the intersection of Decatur and Charleston bouleva ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near the intersection of Decatur and Charleston boulevards, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near the intersection of Decatur and Charleston bouleva ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near the intersection of Decatur and Charleston boulevards, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in a busy roadway.

Jonathan Bolton, 38, was arrested and booked on murder, discharging a gun into an occupied area and being a fugitive from another state, according to jail records.

Bolton was booked in connection with a homicide Thursday afternoon near Decatur and Charleston boulevards.

Police said two men were in a fight at the CVS located at 4800 West Charleston Blvd. when another person drove up in a car. An argument ensued and the man in the car got out, gunning down the victim.

Police said the victim tripped over a median on Charleston and was shot multiple times in the middle of the road.

He was not immediately identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Bolton is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Saturday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
2
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
3
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
4
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
5
Raiders decline fifth-year options on Abram, Ferrell, Jacobs
Raiders decline fifth-year options on Abram, Ferrell, Jacobs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 man fatally shot in North Las Vegas
By / RJ

Officers were called to the area of West Carey Avenue and Simmons Street, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement Tuesday from North Las Vegas police.