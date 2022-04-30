Arrest made in daylight homicide at busy intersection

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting near Decatur and Charleston boulevards.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near the intersection of Decatur and Charleston boulevards, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in a busy roadway.

Jonathan Bolton, 38, was arrested and booked on murder, discharging a gun into an occupied area and being a fugitive from another state, according to jail records.

Bolton was booked in connection with a homicide Thursday afternoon near Decatur and Charleston boulevards.

Police said two men were in a fight at the CVS located at 4800 West Charleston Blvd. when another person drove up in a car. An argument ensued and the man in the car got out, gunning down the victim.

Police said the victim tripped over a median on Charleston and was shot multiple times in the middle of the road.

He was not immediately identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Bolton is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Saturday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.