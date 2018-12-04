Homicides

Arrest made in death of woman dumped in Las Vegas driveway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2018 - 3:10 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2018 - 6:27 pm

Las Vegas police used security footage from multiple locations to identify a murder suspect in the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a bedsheet, an arrest warrant shows.

One source of video from Jaime Diaz’s neighborhood captured Diaz, 32, with the body of Krystle Shere Seguin, 29, slung over his shoulder about 9:55 a.m. on Sept. 30, the day her body was discovered in a central valley driveway, the warrant said.

The video captured Diaz leaving his residence with her body and placing her in the bed of a blue Mazda pickup truck before driving away. Someone who knew both Diaz and Seguin last saw Seguin the previous day, and spotted Diaz as he drove away.

“(The person) claimed Diaz had a ‘weird, disturbing looking on his face,’” the warrant said.

Police think Seguin’s body was “indiscriminately dumped” in a driveway on the 100 block of South Jones Boulevard, the report said. The homeowner had just finished his shift working as a dealer at a casino when he pulled into his driveway to find her body. She was wrapped in a bedsheet and her body was covered in cane sugar.

On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office determined Seguin died of asphyxia, and her death was a homicide.

Police on Monday arrested Diaz on a murder charge, jail records show. He remained in Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday night.

Detectives spotted the Mazda pickup on security footage near the casino dealer’s house about 10:30 a.m. The video showed the driver’s face and his license plate, which came back to Diaz.

Seguin’s body was in the pickup bed, and he was driving in a parking lot to the rear of a business next door to the dealer’s house, the report said.

“The driver’s behavior suggested he was trying to find a dumpster large enough to accommodate (her) body and was unsuccessful,” a detective wrote in the warrant.

Diaz’s mother reported hearing “a commotion” early Sept. 30 and later discovered that there was blood, sugar and women’s clothing inside a casita, or small house, in her backyard, the warrant said.

“She asked her son what happened and Diaz told her not to worry about it,” the warrant said.

Diaz asked for an attorney and was not interviewed by police.

