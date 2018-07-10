Arrest made in fatal stabbing last month in Las Vegas home

Shannon Shabar Newmon, 36, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the June 30 killing, according to county booking logs.

Shannon Newmon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man last month after an altercation, jail and court records show.

Shannon Shabar Newmon, 36, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the June 30 killing, according to county booking logs. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail after being arrested Sunday.

Kenyaan Mills died of a single stab wound to his chest at University Medical Center. He was stabbed just before 6:30 a.m. that day inside a home on the 1600 block of Manhattan Drive.

Las Vegas police said Mills was among several people inside the residence when a man knocked on the door.Mills and the suspect got into a dispute, although it wasn’t clear whether it was verbal or physical. Investigators said they believe that the two knew one another.

Further details were not immediately available Tuesday as Newmon’s probable cause arrest warrant had not been released. He is due in court Wednesday, jail records show.

Mills’ death was the 86th homicide and the ninth fatal stabbing investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. As of Tuesday, Metro had investigated 89 homicides this year.

