Arrest made in June homicide involving 5 men

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 3:29 pm
 
Alphonso Bullie (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man was arrested in the death of a 23-year-old killed during a fight in June.

Lashawn Bickham, 23, died June 16 from multiple gunshot wounds after he was involved in a fight with five men, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Thursday, police announced Alphonso Bullie, 23, was arrested in Bickham’s death.

Bickham and another man were shot at 7:11 p.m. on June 16 on the 3600 block of Cambridge Street, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, police said. Bickham died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, while the other man was expected to survive.

It was unclear how police tied Bullie to the killing. He is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

