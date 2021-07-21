Authorities say Henderson mom confessed to drowning her 2 children

A woman suspected of killing her two young children at a Henderson home on Monday has been arrested in Arizona on murder charges.

Jovan Trevino (Bullhead City police)

A woman suspected of killing her two young children at a Henderson home on Monday has been arrested in Arizona on murder charges.

Jovan Trevino, 33, was arrested Tuesday at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, according to a statement from Bullhead City police.

A Henderson police arrest warrant for Trevino states that she checked into the hospital voluntarily, then confessed to hospital staff and police that she killed her children, Gihanna Fox, 1, and Christopher Fox III, 4, by drowning them in separate bathtubs in her home in the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place, off Galleria Drive near Stufflebeam Avenue.

During a search of the home, police found the children’s bodies and a suicide note written by Trevino, Henderson police said in an arrest warrant obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Trevino, police said, offered details of how the children were killed during bath time. Trevino is awaiting extradition to Nevada to face two counts of murder, Henderson and Bullhead City police said.

Officers initially were called to the family home at about 6:30 p.m. Monday by the children’s father, Christopher Fox, to investigate a medical emergency. When first responders arrived, the children were “beyond assistance” and pronounced dead at the scene, Henderson police said, describing the deaths as suspicious.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the deaths were being investigated as homicides.

In Trevino’s arrest warrant, police described Fox as cooperative and noted that he had a temporary protective order filed against him by Trevino but went to the home anyway that evening because “things did not seem right.”

Police said that when they searched the home, they found the older child dead in a loft with medical paraphernalia near his body. Police then found the body of Gihanna on the floor of the master bedroom of the home. She also had medical paraphernalia next to her.

According to police, they found a “large kitchen knife and a towel that had a red substance that appeared to be blood” on the bed of the master bedroom. Around this time, Henderson detectives were told that Trevino had voluntarily walked into the emergency room at the hospital in Bullhead City.

“During an evaluation she had admitted that she had just killed her two children,” police said.

Bullhead City police arrived a short time later and detained Trevino. Henderson police then traveled to Bullhead City to question her. She confirmed to police that she was the one who wrote the suicide note late Sunday before the killings Monday.

Police said Trevino took over-the-counter drugs and drank alcohol before going to her oldest child’s room, where she told the child to get in the water-filled bathtub.

“Jovan tricked Christopher into playing on his stomach in the bathtub by giving him a pair of glasses and using them to see better underwater,” police wrote.

Police said Trevino then used one of her legs to pin the boy under water while holding his head down as the boy struggled for his life.

“Jovan knew that Christopher was dead and advised that the process took approximately three to four minutes,” police said.

Gihanna was killed next in a bathtub in the master bedroom, police said.

“Jovan then grabbed Gihanna by the back of the head and forced her head underwater,” police wrote, adding that “it did not take as long to drown Gihanna as it had taken to drown Christopher.”

Police said Trevino made suicide attempts after the slayings. Eventually she grabbed some alcoholic beverages and left the home in her Crown Victoria with California license plates.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the children or determined their official cause and manner of death as of Wednesday morning.

Records show that Trevino previously asked for full custody of the children in a filing against their father. She cited a history of domestic violence, records show.

In the filing, she also cited multiple protection orders previously filed against Fox. The couple lived together but were not married. The custody case remained open as of Wednesday.

Criminal records show that Fox was charged on Oct. 4 with a third offense of violating a protection order. He pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in the case on Sept. 21, according to district court documents.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.