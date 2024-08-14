Body found in east Las Vegas Valley had gunshot wounds

A body found in the east Las Vegas Valley was the victim of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Wednesday.

Police were notified of remains Friday morning near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road. On Saturday, the Clark County coroner’s office said the victim, a man, had suffered gunshot wounds to the head, the release said. Metro’s Homicide detail took over the investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

