Body found in suitcase leads to man’s arrest on sexual assault, murder charges

Las Vegas police arrested a man on kidnapping, sexual assault and murder charges Wednesday night after officers found a woman’s body in a suitcase.

Gary Walker (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County Detention Center booking records list the suspect as Gary Walker, 55, address unknown. Las Vegas Justice Court and jail records show he is accused of open murder, six counts of sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon “motivated by bias or hatred toward victim.”

Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure said Thursday afternoon that the assault charge had been input incorrectly when Walker was booked, and that there were no accusations of hate or bias. Bonaventure amended the charge to assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a statement from Metro sent Thursday afternoon, Walker was arrested after a woman told a marshal at the Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Ave., that she needed help. The woman then said she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man later identified as Walker.

The woman told police that she had been sexually assaulted at a home on the 400 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue. She also told police that Walker had killed another female victim at the home.

When homicide detectives arrived at the home, they found a woman’s body in a suitcase.

Walker was scheduled for an initial appearance in Justice Court on Thursday afternoon.

The dead woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.