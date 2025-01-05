52°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Body found near train tracks, I-15

FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Arnaz Jones (NLVPD)
North Las Vegas police arrest teenager wanted in fatal shooting
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 dead after ‘jealous’ man shoots ex-wife, other woman in Las Vegas
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing NLV father to undergo competency evaluation
Las Vegas teen accused of killing father denied release from custody for funeral
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2025 - 6:21 pm
 

Police investigated a shooting that killed one man in the central Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a dead person near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street around 3:20 p.m., according to a news release issued Saturday.

Officers found a man between a building and the railroad tracks when they arrived at the location, which is near Interstate 15. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Clark County coroner’s office.

After an autopsy was performed the next day, the coroner’s office determined that the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

Metro said the investigation is ongoing and said the coroner’s office would release the identify of the victim. Police also urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Metro’s Homicide Section.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES