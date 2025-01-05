Body found near train tracks, I-15

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a dead person near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, according to a news release issued Saturday.

Police investigated a shooting that killed one man in the central Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a dead person near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street around 3:20 p.m., according to a news release issued Saturday.

Officers found a man between a building and the railroad tracks when they arrived at the location, which is near Interstate 15. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Clark County coroner’s office.

After an autopsy was performed the next day, the coroner’s office determined that the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

Metro said the investigation is ongoing and said the coroner’s office would release the identify of the victim. Police also urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Metro’s Homicide Section.

