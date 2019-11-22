Body of fatal stabbing victim found in Las Vegas apartment

A man who had last been seen alive on Monday was found stabbed to death three days later inside an apartment in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The body of Anthony Proudfoot, 35, was found just before 5 p.m. Thursday on the 5000 block of East Craig Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Las Vegas man died of a stab wound to his back and chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

As of Friday, Metro homicide detectives had not determined when the stabbing occurred and was asking anyone with information to call its homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Proudfoot’s death marked the 124th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 93rd investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

