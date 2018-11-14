Boy, 16, dies after shooting in North Las Vegas parking lot

The 16-year-old boy critically injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas strip mall parking lot has died, police said.

A 16-year-old died after a shooting in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, police said. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 16-year-old boy critically injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas has died, police said.

North Las Vegas police had initially indicated the boy was expected to survive the shooting in a strip mall parking lot in the area of West Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street, near North Fifth Street. Police were called to the shooting about 2:10 p.m., and the boy was taken from the parking lot to University Medical Center.

“Medical staff worked diligently to save his life,” but the boy later died, a Wednesday release said.

Police determined a person walked up to the boy and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Detectives don’t think the shooting was random and are investigating the relationship between the boy and his assailant.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the boy’s identity after his family is notified.

Anyone with information on the case can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.