Boy shot, killed at east Las Vegas Valley house party

A boy was shot and killed at an east Las Vegas Valley house party, police said.

On Saturday, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to “reports of a disruptive house party” at a home in the 3800 block of Idlewood Avenue.

Shortly after, Metro said in a news release, police received more information about gunshots heard in the area. Officers then located a boy — his age wasn’t provided in the news release — with an apparent gunshot wound near a home. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

While investigating, homicide detectives discovered that a vehicle occupied by people who also attended the party opened fire toward the victim as he was walking away, police said. They added that the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived and that the investigation was still ongoing.

The identity of the victim and the cause of and manner of death would be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

