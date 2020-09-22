Boyfriend jailed in death of woman whose body was found near Jean

A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose burnt body was found last year outside the Las Vegas Valley was her boyfriend, according to an arrest warrant.

A man accused of shooting a woman in the head last year and burning her body outside the Las Vegas Valley was her boyfriend and father of her child, according to police documents.

Carlos Figueroa, 38, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show. He has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Natelie Carbajal, whose burnt body was found near the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on July 4, 2019.

Carbajal’s family previously has told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the woman was a new mother. According to Figueroa’s arrest warrant, the two had been dating for about a year and had a child in common.

On July 10, 2019, police received an anonymous tip stating that Figueroa was responsible for the murder and that the body found in the desert belonged to Carbajal.

The anonymous caller said Figueroa “shot (Carbajal) in the head before dumping her in the desert,” the warrant said. The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled Carbajal’s death a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the head.

While searching Figueroa’s apartment on July 10, 2019, police found a “strong odor of bleach,” along with evidence that the home had been cleaned. Later that day, police arrested Figueroa, and he was booked on a federal parole violation related to a weapons charge, the warrant said.

During an interview with police that day, Figueroa said he was in an argument with Carbajal on July 4, 2019, about their child, according to the warrant. But he denied having any involvement in the woman’s death.

“Figueroa denied striking (Carbajal) but admitted to striking her on multiple occasions, as recently as one week prior causing her to have a black eye and swollen face,” the warrant said.

Police also spoke with Figueroa’s brother, who said that in jail calls between the two, they discussed Figueroa taking a gun and killing Carbajal, the warrant said.

In 2015, Figueroa was arrested in Clark County on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison, the warrant said.

Although Figueroa was arrested on the unrelated parole violation shortly after Carbajal’s death, and the arrest warrant related to her death was issued on July 30, 2019, the 38-year-old was out of custody when he was arrested on Friday. According to an arrest report, he was arrested after a standoff at an apartment with members of an FBI SWAT team and FBI criminal apprehension team.

Figueroa remained in jail on Tuesday without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

