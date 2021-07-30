Brothers charged in fatal alley stabbing in central Las Vegas

A pair of brothers were arrested and charged with murder after they were accused of stabbing two men, one of whom died two months later.

David Campbell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

David Campbell, 22, and Ryan Campbell, 17, were arrested that month on a warrant and charged with murder, attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

The brothers were initially charged with attempted murder, but the case was upgraded to a murder charge on June 29, court records show.

An arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Thursday accuses the brothers of stabbing two men in an alley in the early hours of May 6 before running back to their mother’s apartment and leaving their bloody clothes behind.

Officers were called at 2:35 a.m. to a store near North Eastern and East Owens avenues after a report of a stabbing, according to Metro dispatch logs.

One man was found lying in a pool of blood while another was dropped off at North Vista Hospital, according to the arrest report. Both men were taken to University Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery.

One of the men told detectives they were attacked by two unknown men in the alley who stabbed them multiple times. He called his brother after to take him to North Vista.

While investigating the alley, investigators found a blood trail that led to a woman’s apartment a quarter-mile away. After kicking in the door, police said they found blood mixed with cleaning liquid smeared on the walls, but a woman inside said she had been sleeping.

The woman later told police her sons, David and Ryan Campbell, went to the store on the corner of Eastern and Owens at 2 a.m. and when they came back about 15 minutes later, David Campbell had stab wounds to his leg and chest, so the brothers left for the hospital. She reported that she had not seen them for two days after the stabbing.

Video footage from three nearby stores showed what police allege was the Campbell brothers stabbing two men, one of whom they spent three minutes kicking, punching and puncturing with knives before running off. The clothes police said they were wearing in the videos were found covered in blood at their mother’s apartment.

Metro identified one of the men who was attacked as Francisco Pineda, and doctors told police he suffered two collapsed lungs and multiple stab wounds to the side of his heart, lung and diaphragm. Pineda died on June 27, police wrote in the arrest report. The other man suffered stab wounds to the neck and shoulder.

Pineda’s cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Campbell brothers were arrested in Glendora, California, on May 26 after they were found by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the arrest report.

David Campbell has an open case in Las Vegas Justice Court from May after he was charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Court records indicate the apparent battery happened April 1.

He is being held on $25,000 bail in the murder case, and if he posts bail he will be required to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with his brother, according to court records. Ryan Campbell is being held without bail.

The brothers are expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 11.

