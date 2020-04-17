Burglary suspect killed in northwest Arizona shootout

A shootout in Mohave County, Arizona, left a burglary suspect dead and a good Samaritan fighting for his life.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A shootout between a burglary suspect and a good Samaritan on Wednesday afternoon in Mohave County, Arizona, left the suspect dead and the good Samaritan fighting for his life.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to an address on the 1600 block of Amana Road in the Dolan Springs community about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person shot.

An investigation indicated that two people were checking on a neighbor’s residence when they stumbled across someone leaving the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary suspect, identified by authorities as Alan Marc Baker, 51, of Dolan Springs, then discharged a rifle in the direction of the neighbors, striking one of them. One of the neighbors was armed and returned fire, authorities said.

Deputies found Baker dead in a nearby desert area. The wounded neighbor, a 54-year-old man, was flown to Las Vegas for treatment of what were described as life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Baker “could be linked to multiple other burglaries in the Dolan Springs area,” and the investigation is ongoing.

