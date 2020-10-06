California man fatally shot in Henderson identified

Henderson police were called at 5:30 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of South Gibson Road after a report of a shooting.

Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a California man who was fatally shot Friday in Henderson.

Justin Forsythe, 39, of Rancho Cordova died from gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Henderson police were called at 5:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Gibson Road after a report of a shooting and found Forsythe suffering from gunshot wounds, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Forsythe was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Family set up an online fundraiser for the man Monday, referring to him as the family’s angel.

“We love you this is such a Tragic situation for anyone that knew Justin,” the fundraiser read.

The shooter drove away from the scene in a white, four-door Porsche, which police later found abandoned. The man had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

