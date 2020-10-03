88°F
Homicides

Shooting victim dies, Henderson police say

October 3, 2020 - 9:50 am
 

A man shot in Henderson on Friday evening has died, the Henderson Police Department announced Saturday.

Police were called at 5:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Gibson Avenue, near American Pacific Drive, after a report of a shooting, the department said. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said Saturday.

Detectives believe that the man arrived at another person’s home “to retrieve his property when the suspect shot the victim multiple times,” police said.

The man suspected of shooting the 39-year-old drove away from the scene in a white, four-door Porsche, which police later found abandoned.

Further information was not immediately available. The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

