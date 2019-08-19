California man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a California man killed earlier this month in what police said was a road rage shooting on Interstate 15 .

Metropolitan Police Department officers block the Interstate 15 northbound ramp on Silverado Ranch Boulevard as homicide detectives investigate a fatal shooting on the interstate near the Blue Diamond exit. (Amanda Bradford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a California man killed earlier this month in what police said was a road rage shooting on Interstate 15.

Jeffrey Boyajian, 58, died on Aug. 5 after a white van pulled up next to his vehicle on northbound I-15 and fired multiple shots at him near the exit for Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Boyajian, who was driving into Las Vegas from Lake Elsinore, California, to celebrate his birthday, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police are still seeking the shooter and their vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Police also are seeking dashboard camera recordings of any vehicles driving northbound on I-15 between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond Road between 7:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.

