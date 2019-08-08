Las Vegas police seek van suspected in road rage shooting

Las Vegas police have released footage of a car believed to have been involved in Monday’s apparent road rage shooting, which left a man dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday released video of a van suspected to be involved in an apparent road rage shooting that left a man dead Monday night.

The video shows a white van driving on Interstate-15. Las Vegas police are asking the public’s help to locate the vehicle, which is believed to be the suspect’s van, which the department has described an “older model.”

The footage was released a day after police asked for help finding witnesses or dash cam recordings of vehicles driving northbound on I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, between 7:30 and 7:40 p.m. Monday.

Police have said that during that time, a Chrysler 300 with a man and woman inside was northbound on I-15 when a white van pulled alongside. In what police believed to be a case of road rage, the driver of the van fired multiple shots into the Chrysler’s driver-side door, striking and killing the driver.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the victim was a man in his 50s.

The man, who has not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Thursday afternoon, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. The Chrysler’s female passenger was not injured.

Spencer said police were working to help the woman return home to California. The two were visiting the valley for the man’s birthday, Spencer said.

Police have said the van might have been occupied by two people. As of Thursday afternoon, no suspects have been identified in the shooting.

The shooting marked the 64th homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information or footage can call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

