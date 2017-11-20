Child killed, teen critical in southern Las Vegas incident

Las Vegas police are investigating a Monday morning incident that left one child dead and a teenager in critical condition in the southern valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident that left one child dead and a teenager in critical condition at the Budget Suites extended-stay motel, 8440 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident that left one child dead and a teenager in critical condition at the Budget Suites extended-stay motel, 8440 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident that left one child dead and a teenager in critical condition at the Budget Suites extended-stay motel, 8440 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident that left one child dead and a teenager in critical condition at the Budget Suites extended-stay motel, 8440 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident that left one child dead and a teenager in critical condition at the Budget Suites extended-stay motel, 8440 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a Monday morning incident that left one child dead and a teenager in critical condition in the southern valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 11:20 a.m. to the Budget Suites extended-stay motel in the 8400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Metro spokesman Jay Rivera confirmed that one child was dead and a teenager was in critical condition at University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

No other details were immediately available. Metro’s homicide unit is investigating at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

8400 Las Vegas Boulevard South, las vegas, nv