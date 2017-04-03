Clark County coroner IDs man who died in Saturday shooting

He died from multiple gunshot wounds. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The man shot and killed Saturday, and whose girlfriend is a suspect, has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as Jose Ignacio Villanueva, 40, of Las Vegas. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

When the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 109 Thunder Street, they found Villanueva inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Villanueva’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Lisa Hollopeter, remained at the scene and was arrested on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

An investigation by Metro’s homicide section determined that the couple had recently been experiencing relationship problems.

