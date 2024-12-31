51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Clark County court employee accused of fatal Christmas Eve DUI in Arizona

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NLV man identified after fatal stabbing; 12-year-old daughter arrested
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas man killed in shooting identified; 15-year-old son arrested
Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas apartment
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in west Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2024 - 10:41 am
 

An assistant court administrator at Clark County District Court has been accused by police of driving under the influence and causing a fatal, wrong-way crash in Arizona on Christmas Eve, then fleeing the scene.

Michael Doan, 46, was arrested after he drove his north-bound Ford truck across the center line of Highway 91 in Littlefield and hit a south-bound Toyota, killing Donald Thurston, 56, of Pineville, Oregon, said the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

He faces charges that include second-degree murder, manslaughter, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious injury or death and driving under the influence, according to a Monday news release from the sheriff’s office.

A court spokesperson said Doan was hired in 2007 and is on administrative leave.

After the crash, the sheriff’s office said Doan fled on foot. Deputies found him hiding near the crash scene and observed that he “showed signs and symptoms of impairment from alcohol,” according to a prior news release. He admitted that he was involved in the collision, the sheriff’s office said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES