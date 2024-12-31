Clark County court employee accused of fatal Christmas Eve DUI in Arizona

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the man fled on foot and hid near the crash scene, but admitted to being involved.

An assistant court administrator at Clark County District Court has been accused by police of driving under the influence and causing a fatal, wrong-way crash in Arizona on Christmas Eve, then fleeing the scene.

Michael Doan, 46, was arrested after he drove his north-bound Ford truck across the center line of Highway 91 in Littlefield and hit a south-bound Toyota, killing Donald Thurston, 56, of Pineville, Oregon, said the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

He faces charges that include second-degree murder, manslaughter, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious injury or death and driving under the influence, according to a Monday news release from the sheriff’s office.

A court spokesperson said Doan was hired in 2007 and is on administrative leave.

After the crash, the sheriff’s office said Doan fled on foot. Deputies found him hiding near the crash scene and observed that he “showed signs and symptoms of impairment from alcohol,” according to a prior news release. He admitted that he was involved in the collision, the sheriff’s office said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.