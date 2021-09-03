‘Concerned citizen’ tied teen to fatal Summerlin stabbing, police say

A teenager accused of fatally stabbing a man in a Summerlin home last week was caught in the area the next day in the same clothes on his way to hide the weapon, according to an arrest report released Thursday.

Ethan Goin, 16, is accused of stabbing Vergel Guintu, 48, in the neck Friday on the 10000 block of Kenton Place, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Guintu’s wife told police the couple was standing in the kitchen when her husband went to investigate a noise. Moments later, she found him lying in a pool of blood while an intruder dressed in all black walked past her, according to the arrest report.

Investigators believe Goin shattered a window and ran off, but a blond hair found on Guintu’s body was recovered as evidence.

Police said a “concerned citizen” told officers the next day that just before police arrived, a person with blond hair wearing all black with red marks on his arm and a black backpack walking near Guintu’s home.

Officers found Goin getting into a ride-hailing vehicle Saturday near the crime scene wearing all black clothing and carrying a black backpack.

When Goin was detained, he told officers he felt he was being bullied at school so he left campus and jumped a wall near his neighborhood. He claimed he did not remember the stabbing but discovered his knife had blood on it when he got home later Friday.

Goin told detectives he went back to school and walked past officers investigating the death as he visited his gym later in the day. When he was detained, the teen said he was headed to a friend’s house to hide the knife.

“Goin did not wish to inform the police of his actions because he knew his life would be over,” police wrote in the report.

Instead, police said Goin googled “Summerlin News” multiple times to learn he had fatally stabbed Guintu.

He is being held without bail and is charged with burglary and murder, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear in court again next Thursday.

