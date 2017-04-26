Coroner determines woman’s death was caused by stabbing, strangulation

Glenda Taylor (Erica Taylor)

Glenda Taylor’s autopsy performed by the Clark County coroner’s office revealed new details Tuesday about her killing.

The 45-year-old Las Vegas woman died Sunday after she was found inside her apartment suffering from what police initially reported as multiple stab wounds.

On Tuesday, the county coroner determined that “multiple sharp force injuries” and strangulation were the official causes of Taylor’s death. The details of Taylor’s strangulation were found after her autopsy.

The Metropolitan Police Department suspects Taylor’s boyfriend, 46-year-old Steven Miller, of stabbing her before trying to kill himself Sunday morning on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road.

Miller, who worked as a Clark County juvenile probation officer, faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Taylor’s family has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover funeral costs.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.