Las Vegas woman fatally stabbed Sunday identified

Glenda Taylor (Erica Taylor)

Police investigate a stabbing at Bonanza Park Studios West apartments at 2221 W. Bonanza Road, Sunday, April 23, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A woman stabbed and killed in her apartment Sunday near downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

She was Glenda Taylor, 45, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

A family member found Taylor on Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds in her apartment on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road.

Police said that Taylor’s boyfriend, 46-year-old Steven Miller, stabbed Taylor before trying to kill himself. He is receiving treatment at University Medical Center but will face charges of murder with a deadly weapon.

“She was loving, kind, down to earth,” the victim’s daughter Erica Taylor said. “A genuine person. She was very righteous and loved hard.”

