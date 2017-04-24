ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Las Vegas woman fatally stabbed Sunday identified

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2017 - 4:45 pm
 

A woman stabbed and killed in her apartment Sunday near downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

She was Glenda Taylor, 45, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

A family member found Taylor on Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds in her apartment on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road.

Police said that Taylor’s boyfriend, 46-year-old Steven Miller, stabbed Taylor before trying to kill himself. He is receiving treatment at University Medical Center but will face charges of murder with a deadly weapon.

“She was loving, kind, down to earth,” the victim’s daughter Erica Taylor said. “A genuine person. She was very righteous and loved hard.”

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

