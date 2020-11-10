Coroner identifies 1 of 2 killed in shooting in Henderson

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a 34-year-old woman killed Sunday in what police said was a domestic-violence related shooting that left two people dead.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified one of two people fatally shot Sunday in what Henderson police said was a domestic-violence related shooting.

The person identified was 34-year-old Brittany Smith, of Henderson, the coroner’s office said. The Henderson Police Department said that Smith and a 42-year-old man were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds after police were called about 2:35 a.m. Sunday to the 3000 block of Warm Springs Road, near Green Valley Parkway.

Smith’s death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

The person who took the 911 call could hear “banging and yelling” in the background, police said. Officers also found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The injured man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives determined that the woman and two men were “involved in a domestic relationship,” and were in an argument prior to the shooting. It was unclear Tuesday if police had determined who shot whom.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not identified the man who was killed as of Tuesday morning.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.