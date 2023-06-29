Coroner identifies 3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified three people found dead in a west Las Vegas apartment.

Police investigate after three people were found dead at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andrew Graden, 43, Christopher Brassard, 45, and Dina Vail, 80, all of Las Vegas, died of sharp force injuries.

Graden also suffered blunt injuries. The coroner’s office only specified the locations of Vail’s injuries, which were on the head, neck and chest.

The three were found dead Tuesday morning inside an apartment at the Rancho De Montana complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road. The coroner’s office said Vail and Graden died in the master bedroom.

Spencer McDonald, 30, was arrested later that day and booked on a murder charge.

He had a “large mace or sledgehammer-type of instrument with him” when he was arrested, police said.

