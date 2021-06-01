Coroner identifies man fatally shot in east Las Vegas

A person who was shot and killed on Sunday in east Las Vegas has been identified as a 49-year-old man.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person who was shot and killed on Sunday in east Las Vegas has been identified as a 49-year-old man.

Benjamin McCarty of Las Vegas died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the parking lot of a Pep Boys at 3995 E. Charleston Blvd. on Sunday morning and found McCarty suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police believe McCarty had been in the process of trying to hook his vehicle up to another vehicle to tow it when another man approached him, shot him and left the scene.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said witnesses saw the man running away after the shooting. Police were unsure if the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the police department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.