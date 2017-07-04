Coroner identifies man found dead in Las Vegas apartment

The man who was found dead in his apartment Thursday night has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jesus Vasquez-Mendiola, 45, of Las Vegas, was found unresponsive by his roommate in their apartment on the 3600 block of Ala Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the coroner’s office said. Officers pronounced him dead at the scene, and evidence suggested the death was not natural, police said.

The coroner’s office ruled Vasquez-Mendiola’s death a homicide and said he died from multiple stab wounds.

The Metropolitan Police Department said neighbors reported witnessing arguing and a struggle between Vasquez-Mendiola and an unknown number of people earlier in the morning.

Metro has identified neither suspects nor motives for the homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

