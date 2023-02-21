60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Coroner identifies teen killed outside house party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2023 - 10:56 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a teenager killed outside a house party late last week in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Luigi Luna, 17, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

The boy was shot around 11:10 p.m. Friday outside a home on the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, and police said he was dropped off at Sunrise.

Police did not provide details on who dropped the teen off at the hospital or a possible suspect.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
2
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
4
Poker player wins hand worth nearly $2 million – VIDEO
Poker player wins hand worth nearly $2 million – VIDEO
5
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police say suspect in downtown Las Vegas killing had stolen car
Police say suspect in downtown Las Vegas killing had stolen car
Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Las Vegas
Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Las Vegas
Homicide reported in west Las Vegas
Homicide reported in west Las Vegas
Sandy Valley man arrested in connection with homicide investigation
Sandy Valley man arrested in connection with homicide investigation
Las Vegas couple ID’d in Death Valley murder-suicide
Las Vegas couple ID’d in Death Valley murder-suicide
Man, 35, found shot dead on bedroom floor in The Lakes
Man, 35, found shot dead on bedroom floor in The Lakes