Coroner identifies teen killed outside house party

The Clark County coroner’s office said the 17-year-old was fatally shot outside the party in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a teenager killed outside a house party late last week in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Luigi Luna, 17, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

The boy was shot around 11:10 p.m. Friday outside a home on the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, and police said he was dropped off at Sunrise.

Police did not provide details on who dropped the teen off at the hospital or a possible suspect.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

