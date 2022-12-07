Coroner identifies victim in Las Vegas apartment shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office released the identity of the victim of a deadly shooting that took place inside of an apartment Thursday.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a victim killed in a shooting in central Las Vegas last Thursday.

Dijon Snowden, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center Thursday night, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Snowden and a woman in her 20s were shot Thursday night inside of an apartment on Royal Crest Street, near UNLV, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The shooting reportedly happened after two men got into a fight, then one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot at the victims.

Police said the other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.