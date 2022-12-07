53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Coroner identifies victim in Las Vegas apartment shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2022 - 6:21 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a victim killed in a shooting in central Las Vegas last Thursday.

Dijon Snowden, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center Thursday night, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Snowden and a woman in her 20s were shot Thursday night inside of an apartment on Royal Crest Street, near UNLV, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The shooting reportedly happened after two men got into a fight, then one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot at the victims.

Police said the other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
3
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
4
$377K poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$377K poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Station sells land next to Durango project for nearly $24M
Station sells land next to Durango project for nearly $24M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST