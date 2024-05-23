Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Historic Westside shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office identified two victims killed in an early Sunday shooting in a Historic Westside parking lot.

They were Laron Dolly, 31, and Hayward Matthews, 38.

Gunfire erupted shortly after midnight in the 700 block of West Owens Avenue.

Officers found a mortally wounded Matthews at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they later learned that Dolly had been taken to a hospital, where he, too, died.

The shooting stemmed from a “verbal altercation” between a group of people outside a business, police said.

Police had not announced any arrests or additional information as of Thursday.

Las Vegas police urged anyone with information to call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

