Homicides

Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Historic Westside shooting

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Victim killed in northwest Las Vegas street fight identified
Man accused of killing estranged wife found incompetent to stand trial
Verbal argument turns deadly for two near downtown Las Vegas, police say
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Henderson neighborhood
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 11:44 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office identified two victims killed in a Sunday shooting in a Historic Westside parking lot.

They were Laron Dolly, 31, and Hayward Matthews, 38.

Gunfire erupted shortly after midnight in the 700 block of West Owens Avenue.

Officers found a mortally wounded Matthews at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they later learned that Dolly had been taken to a hospital, where he, too, died.

The shooting stemmed from a “verbal altercation” between a group of people outside a business, police said.

Police had not announced any arrests or additional information as of Thursday.

Las Vegas police urged anyone with information to call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

