Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Historic Westside shooting
The Clark County coroner’s office identified two victims killed in an early Sunday shooting in a Historic Westside parking lot.
The Clark County coroner’s office identified two victims killed in a Sunday shooting in a Historic Westside parking lot.
They were Laron Dolly, 31, and Hayward Matthews, 38.
Gunfire erupted shortly after midnight in the 700 block of West Owens Avenue.
Officers found a mortally wounded Matthews at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said they later learned that Dolly had been taken to a hospital, where he, too, died.
The shooting stemmed from a “verbal altercation” between a group of people outside a business, police said.
Police had not announced any arrests or additional information as of Thursday.
Las Vegas police urged anyone with information to call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.