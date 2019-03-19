Coroner IDs homeless Las Vegas man killed in fight

(Getty Images)

The homeless man killed in a fistfight Friday near downtown Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anthony Giovanni Zambrotto, 23, of Las Vegas died of blunt force injuries and strangulation, the coroner’s office said Monday.

North Las Vegas police said the fight between Zambrotto and another man, Eddie Lee Jackson, 38, broke out about 2 a.m. at Main Street and Owens Avenue. The area is known as the homeless corridor.

Police said Jackson was seen running north on Main after Zambrotto had fallen to the ground. He was taken into custody and booked on a murder charge, according to jail records.

North Las Vegas police said they do not believe the murder was a random act of violence, but the relationship between the two men was unclear.

Zambrotto’s death marked the second last week at the same intersection. Last week a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene. Juan Salinas, director of social services for the local Salvation Army, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week that the victim was likely homeless and spent the night in the shelter there.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.