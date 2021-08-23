Coroner IDs homicide victim found dead at North Las Vegas park

A person who was found dead at a North Las Vegas park in July has been identified as a 64-year-old man.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person who was found dead at a North Las Vegas park in July has been identified as a 64-year-old man.

Donald Gissen died of sharp force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Police were called at 5:30 a.m. on July 8 to a park near the 2600 block of Tonopah Avenue after a report of an injured person, the North Las Vegas Police Department said at the time.

Officers found Gissen, who died at the scene, but did not immediately divulge what his injuries were.

No other information was immediately available on Monday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.