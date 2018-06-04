Coroner ID’s Las Vegas man killed in shooting outside house party

The person gunned down outside a house party early Sunday was a 23-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Clark County coroner.

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The person gunned down outside a house party early Sunday was a 23-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Clark County coroner.

Raheem Anthony Rice died of a gunshot wound to his back, and his death was ruled a homicide Monday by the coroner.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police said, Rice and a group of friends had arrived on the 6100 block of Novelty Street, where a house party had just been shut down by Las Vegas police.

Police said two men getting into an SUV invited Rice and his friends to another party. While the group was talking on the corner of Spring Blush Avenue and Novelty Street, police said, a black sedan drove by and a person inside the car opened fire before speeding off.

Rice and a 17-year-old boy were left on the corner suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The two were taken to University Medical Center, where Rice died. The teen’s condition was not known Monday.

Metro asks that anyone who may have been in the area during the shooting to contact its homicide section at 702-828-3521, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Anyone with surveillance video in the neighborhood may also contact Metro.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

6100 block of Novelty Street, las vegas, nv